As COVID-based admissions rise, hospital reimplements mask requirement

Rising COVID-19 cases prompted Montrose Regional Health to reimplement its masking requirement for everyone coming into the hospital or its associated clinics.
The requirement applies regardless of vaccination status and is effective immediately.
“It’s looking at community prevalence that is increasing and the increase in admissions we’re seeing,” Marketing Director Brad Wiersma said Tuesday, June 7. “Right now, we’re requiring our community to wear a mask to help keep our patients and families safe at the hospital and clinic sites.”
COVID admissions at the hospital also are up, he said. As of Thursday morning, there were six COVID-positive patients, one of whom was in the acute rehab unit.
For now, the hospital will not be conducting temperature checks and symptom screenings, nor is it limiting patient visitation.
According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, the two-week positivity rate for Montrose County is 8.2%. There are no public health orders in place.
COVID-19 vaccines are available at several local providers and pharmacies. Visit montrosecountyjic.com for a list and more information. You can also find a list of providers where testing is available. Note that, like the hospital, many providers also require patients to wear a mask.
The state vaccine bus will next stop in Montrose on Thursday, June 9, at the Mexican American Development Association, 17 N. Sixth St., and will be there from 10 a.m. — 6 p.m. Walk-ups are welcome, but you can make an appointment at Mobilevax.us. The vaccines are free and no insurance or ID is required. Bring your Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine card if you are getting a follow-up dose.
