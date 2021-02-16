The Montrose United Methodist Church will host lenten services online at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Additionally, for Ash Wednesday, people may receive ashes or alternative blessing by stopping by the Coffee Trader on East Main Street at 7 a.m. or 3 p.m., or they can participate in a drive-thru option, Ashes in the Alley, by the church at noon (19 S. Park Ave.).
The church will also mark Holy Thursday, April 1; Good Friday, April 2, and Easter, April 4, in ways to be announced.
To participate in the 7 p.m. service Wednesday, visit montroseumc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.