The Montrose United Methodist Church will host lenten services online at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Additionally, for Ash Wednesday, people may receive ashes or alternative blessing by stopping by the Coffee Trader on East Main Street at 7 a.m. or 3 p.m., or they can participate in a drive-thru option, Ashes in the Alley, by the church at noon (19 S. Park Ave.).

The church will also mark Holy Thursday, April 1; Good Friday, April 2, and Easter, April 4, in ways to be announced.

To participate in the 7 p.m. service Wednesday, visit montroseumc.org.

