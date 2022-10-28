Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be decreased from 950 cubic feet per second to 370 cfs on Monday, Oct. 31. Releases are being decreased in coordination with the shutdown of the Gunnison Tunnel on Monday.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently above the baseflow target of 790 cfs. River flows are expected to remain above the baseflow target for the foreseeable future.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gauge, is 790 cfs for October and November.
Gunnison Tunnel diversions are 570 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 340 cfs. After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will be zero and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will still be near 340 cfs. Current flow information is obtained from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This scheduled release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions. For questions or concerns regarding these operations contact Erik Knight at 970-248-0629, or email eknight@usbr.gov
As an additional note, the East Portal Road is now closed for winter.
