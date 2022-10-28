Special to the MDP

Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be decreased from 950 cubic feet per second to 370 cfs on Monday, Oct. 31. Releases are being decreased in coordination with the shutdown of the Gunnison Tunnel on Monday.



