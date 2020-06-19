Releases from the Aspinall Unit will be increased to 1,650 cubic feet per second starting Friday, June 19, the Bureau of Reclamation announced.
Releases are being increased to maintain flows in the lower Gunnison River. The June 15 runoff forecast for Blue Mesa Reservoir predicted 59% of average for April-July inflows.
Flows in the lower Gunnison River are currently below the baseflow target of 1,050 cfs. River flows are expected to return to levels above the baseflow target once the release increase has arrived at the Whitewater gauge.
Pursuant to the Aspinall Unit Operations Record of Decision, the baseflow target in the lower Gunnison River, as measured at the Whitewater gauge, is 1,050 cfs for June through August.
Currently, Gunnison Tunnel diversions are 1,040 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon are around 430 cfs. After this release change Gunnison Tunnel diversions will still be 1,040 cfs and flows in the Gunnison River through the Black Canyon will be around 630 cfs. Current flow information is obtain from provisional data that may undergo revision subsequent to review.
This schedule release change is subject to changes in river flows and weather conditions.
