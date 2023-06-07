Inflow into Blue Mesa Reservoir and snowpack in the Upper Gunnison Basin are above average, although the reservoir is not 100% full. Releases from the Aspinall Unit are set to ramp up June 21, based on current hydrology.
According to the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Blue Mesa and other reservoirs of the Aspinall Unit, the June 1 forecast for April - July unregulated inflow to Blue Mesa is 845,000 acre-feet. This is 133% of the 30-year average.
Snowpack in the Upper Gunnison Basin peaked at 138% of average. Blue Mesa Reservoir current content is 625,000 acre-feet which is 75% of full. Current elevation is 7,496 feet. Maximum content at Blue Mesa Reservoir is 828,00 acre-feet at an elevation of 7519.4 feet
High flows along tributaries downstream of the Aspinall Unit helped with meeting the Aspinall Unit ROD targets on the lower Gunnison River as measured at the Whitewater gage. Releases to meet ROD targets were lower than expected and with the increase in the runoff forecast there is now a need to increase releases from the Aspinall Unit.
Therefore ramp up of releases from the Aspinall Unit will begin on Wednesday, June 21, with the peak release being achieved by Tuesday, June 27. The timing of the peak release will be coordinated with required spillway gate inspections at Morrow Point Dam.
