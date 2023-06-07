Inflow into Blue Mesa Reservoir and snowpack in the Upper Gunnison Basin are above average, although the reservoir is not 100% full. Releases from the Aspinall Unit are set to ramp up June 21, based on current hydrology.

According to the Bureau of Reclamation, which manages Blue Mesa and other reservoirs of the Aspinall Unit, the June 1 forecast for April - July unregulated inflow to Blue Mesa is 845,000 acre-feet. This is 133% of the 30-year average.



