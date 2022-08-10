Haven House Transitional Living Center’s seventh-annual Cobble Creek golf tournament returns on Aug. 20.
Haven House, which assists people out of homelessness by providing temporary housing and specifically tailored programs, needs the community to donate silent auction items.
Welcomed are items such as gift cards, original art and crafts, jewelry, gift certificates for services or beauty products, gift baskets, antiques, collectibles, electronics, sporting goods, even overstocked merchandise. Gently used items from businesses or individuals are also appreciated.
Drop off donations at: Haven House, 4806 N. River Road in Olathe.
In Ridgway, you may leave items on the porch at: 562 Marmot, Ridgway, or by calling Lillian at 949-903-6161.
You may also mail gift cards to: Haven House, PO Box 3122, Montrose, CO 81402.
Items valued at $100 or more will receive widespread marketing exposure for your business including your business name on event signage, plus recognition in Haven House's newsletters, website and social media postings. ($300 in value also gets your name printed on our event T-shirts and $500 gets your business logo on our event T-shirts) However, your donation of any value is greatly appreciated!
You can also remain anonymous if you prefer.
Other ways to help: Sponsor a hole at the tournament. Sponsorships start at $100 cash and are a great way to support your golfers on the green and gain business exposure. In addition, $100 cash donation or more are eligible for a 25% Colorado state tax credit for you or your business.
The “Drive to End Homelessness” tournament begins with registration at 7:30 a.m. Aug. 20, 699 Cobble Drive, Montrose. Shotgun start at 8:30 a.m.Four-person teams register at www.havenhousehomeless.org, or email larry@havenhousehomeless.org. Fee: $100 per person ($50 for Cobble Creek golf members), includes green fees, driving range, lunch, prizes and gift bags.
