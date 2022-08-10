Purchase Access

Haven House Transitional Living Center’s seventh-annual Cobble Creek golf tournament returns on Aug. 20.

Haven House, which assists people out of homelessness by providing temporary housing and specifically tailored programs, needs the community to donate silent auction items.



