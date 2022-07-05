Magic Circle Players announces upcoming auditions for the play “Amadeus” by Peter Schaffer, directed by Magic Circle veteran Kathy Murdoch.
The play won the Tony Award in 1981 and was turned into an Oscar winning movie in 1984, and is a tale of jealousy and betrayal … perhaps even murder.
The story is set in Vienna, Austria, during the latter half of the 18th century and is a fictionalized account of the rivalry between Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the Italian composer Antonio Salieri at the court of Emperor Joseph II. The play, not a musical, makes significant use of the music of Mozart, Salieri and other composers of the period.
A major theme of the play is Mozart’s repeated attempts to win over the aristocratic “public” with increasingly brilliant compositions which are always frustrated either by Salieri or by the aristocracy’s inability to appreciate Mozart’s genius.
While the focus of the play is on the relationship between Mozart and Salieri there are many excellent parts available for actors who wish to be a part of this brilliant play.
The play calls for 10-12 men and three or four women (some are non-speaking roles) along with several servants and citizens of Vienna. Ages vary from 20-75. Audition packets are available now at the MCP box office and on the website. Dates for auditions are 2 p.m. Sunday, July 17, and 6:30 p.m. Monday, July 18. Auditions will be held at Magic Circle, 420 S. 12th St., Montrose. For more information, contact the box office at 970-249-7838 or visit MagicCirclePlayers.com.
