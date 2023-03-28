Aurora Borealis lights up Black Canyon

The aurora borealis offered a rare southern display recently, lighting up skies in Colorado and elsewhere in the country where the cosmic event is not typically observed. Local photographer Jason Hatfield was finally able to get a view of the lights glowing in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.
"I’ve been trying to photograph the aurora from Colorado for 10 years," noted Hatfield, who submitted his stunning photograph of the event to the Montrose Daily Press.
Also known as the Northern Lights, the aurora borealis — known for its dazzling glow in the sky — occurs when electrons produced during a solar storm collide with Earth’s atmosphere.
“Normally, the storms are only strong enough to be observed in the northern states,” explained Bryan Cashion, president of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society.
The best views of the aurora borealis are typically observed much closer to planet’s northern pole, but last week was different, with skies glowing in much lower latitudes.
“What was amazing about this last one was the strength of the magnetic storm on the sun,” said Cashion, explaining that the increased intensity of such a storm results in more particles entering Earth’s magnetic field, which are then visible further south than usual.
Cashion said it’s difficult to predict when such a strong magnetic storm on the sun will result in the aurora borealis — or its Southern Lights counterpart, the aurora Australis — being observed in rarer latitudes, but that the current round is done for now.
“That storm’s already gone. It only lasted three days,” he explained. “This one peaked last Friday.”
Jeremy Morrison is the managing editor of the Montrose Daily Press.
