Aurora Borealis lights up Black Canyon

The Northern Lights blaze above the Black Canyon of the Gunnison during a solar storm Thursday, March 23. (Jason Hatfield/Special to the MDP)

The aurora borealis offered a rare southern display recently, lighting up skies in Colorado and elsewhere in the country where the cosmic event is not typically observed. Local photographer Jason Hatfield was finally able to get a view of the lights glowing in Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park.

"I’ve been trying to photograph the aurora from Colorado for 10 years," noted Hatfield, who submitted his stunning photograph of the event to the Montrose Daily Press.



