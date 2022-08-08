Flights available for the winter season at Montrose Regional Airport include nonstop services from Austin and the resumption of daily flights from Atlanta.
As the airlines continue to recover, though, MTJ will also see two winter routes stop: daily flights to Chicago on American Airlines and Saturday flights to Los Angeles, also on American. However, United Airlines will continue service from both LA and Chicago.
Colorado Flights has secured two long-term objectives at the Montrose Regional Airport (MTJ) this winter, including the addition of nonstop service from Austin and the return of daily flights from Atlanta. Southwest will fly from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) on Saturdays from January-March, and Delta will return to daily flying from Atlanta-Hartsfield Jackson International Airport from December-early April.
“We have worked long and hard on both Austin and Atlanta, and are thrilled to welcome those flight additions this winter,” said Colorado Flights CEO Matt Skinner. “Austin is basically considered a sister city, and Atlanta brings a key market and access to the largest airport in the country.”
Colorado Flights Alliance is a public-private partnership that provides minimum revenue guarantees to commercial carriers offering the flights.
Telluride Regional Airport will offer daily jet service from Denver and Phoenix again this winter. Denver Air now has interline relationships with United and American, allowing travelers to book connecting flights straight into TEX through both global networks.
Other MTJ carriers and routes will operate as normal, offering 14 nonstop flights from 12 major U.S. hubs into the two airports this winter:
• United: daily Denver, Chicago, Houston, New York/Newark, and multi-day San Francisco & Los Angeles
• American: daily Dallas (DFW) and Phoenix, Saturday New York/La Guardia
• Southwest: daily Denver, Saturday Dallas (DAL) and Austin
• Delta: daily Atlanta
• Denver Air/United/American: daily Denver and Phoenix to TEX
