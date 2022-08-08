Purchase Access

Flights available for the winter season at Montrose Regional Airport include nonstop services from Austin and the resumption of daily flights from Atlanta.

As the airlines continue to recover, though, MTJ will also see two winter routes stop: daily flights to Chicago on American Airlines and Saturday flights to Los Angeles, also on American. However, United Airlines will continue service from both LA and Chicago.



