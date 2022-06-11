Auto show awards from Black Canyon Classics car show

Staff Report
Black Canyon Classics car club hosted another successful show of vintage motorcars and modern rides in Montrose June 3 and 4.
On June 3, during Main Street festivities, the club awarded the Jan Kinion Memorial trophy to Montrose resident Frank Andrews’ 1996/1951 Ford Thunderbird.
The Black Canyon Classics Officers Choice trophy went to Victor Dalpaz of Bloomfield, New Mexico, for his 1970 Plymouth GTX.
At the main event June 4, judges had to consider well over 100 worthy entries. They awarded the following:
1. 1941 and earlier Custom or Modified — 1937 Ford Coupe – Mark Keep & Bobbi Carson, Montrose
2. 1942 — 1959 Custom or Modified — 1953 Victress – Mike Akens, Grand Junction
3. 1942 — 1959 Original or Restored — 1954 Chevrolet Bel Air – Vern Wagner, Montrose
4. 1960s Custom or Modified — 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle – Kevin Huddle, Montrose
5. 1960s Original or Restored — 1967 Chevrolet Camaro – Colleen Rambole, Montrose
6. 1970s Custom or Modified — no entries-
7. 1970s Original or Restored — 1970 Plymouth GTX – Victor Dalpaz, Bloomfield, New Mexico
8. 1980 — Newer Custom or Modified — 2014 Chevrolet Corvette — Ron and Forest Rossetter, Arvada
9. 1980 — Newer Original or Restored — 2008 Chevrolet Corvette – Benny and Linda Ellis, Ouray
10. Rat Rod — 1961 Willys Pick-up — unknown
11. Foreign Car — 1965 Volkswagen Bus – Mike Cornish, Montrose
12. American Convertible — 1959 Ford Fairlane – J. Bob Brueske, Montrose
13. Motorcycle — no entries
14. Tractor — no entries
15. High School Entry — 1983 Chevrolet El Camino – Emilio Gonzalez, Delta
16. Lowrider — 1986 Chevrolet Monte Carlo – Jose Gonzalez, Delta
17. Public Service — 1942 Chevrolet Military Wagon – Craig Schaff, Montrose
18. Truck, 1941 or Older Original or Restored — no entries
19. Truck, 1941 Older Custom — 1936 Ford Pick-up – Mark Keep and Bobbi Carson, Montrose
20. Truck, 1942 to 1972 Original or Restored — 1956 Chevrolet 3100 – Gary Ericson, Montrose
21. Truck, 1942 to 1972 Custom — 1971 Chevrolet Blazer – Larry Bovard, Montrose
22. Truck, 1973 and Newer Original or Restored — 1981 GMC 1500 – Dean Burnet, Montrose
23. Truck, 1973 and Newer Custom — 1973 Chevrolet Custom 20 – Bobby Landry, Telluride
24. Mini Truck — 1987 Toyota Pick-up – Rick Jones, Grand Junction
25. 4x4 — 1966 Ford F250 – Richard Doney, Montrose
26. Feature Class 1941 and Older Original or Restored — 1937 Chrysler Airflow – Paul Miller, Montrose
27. Feature Class 1941 and Older Original or Restored — 1941 Chevrolet Special Deluxe – Mike and Carolie Ancell, Montrose.
28. Feature Class 1941 and Older Original or Restored — 1911 Ford Model T – Darren Uptain, Dolores
Other:
1. Ladies Choice 1956 Chevrolet 3100 – Gary Ericson, Montrose
2. Charity Choice 1942 Chevrolet Military Wagon — Craig Schaff, Montrose
3. Best of Show 1967 Lincoln Continental Convertible — Ron and Forest Rossetter, Arvada