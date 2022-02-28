Avalanche buries and kills man, dogs near Marble

A Colorado Springs man and two dogs died Friday in an avalanche on Marble Quarry Road, Gunnison County.
Nathaniel Smith, 27, was with a group of three others and two dogs as they made their way on snowshoes to a cabin in the lower portion of Yule Creek.
As the group moved along a road that cut mid-slope alongside a steep gulley, an avalanche broke loose and carried Smith and two others into the gulley, according to a preliminary report from the Colorado Avalanche Information Center.
The deep debris pile at the bottom buried Smith and his dogs, Kenai and Bea. The others were partially buried and dug themselves free, but could not locate Smith.
The Gunnison County Sheriff’s Office received word late that afternoon and launched a rescue mission.
“Due to unforeseen hazards the search was halted and was resumed the following morning,” Gunnison County Sheriff John Gallowich said in a Monday news release.
Undersheriff Adam Murdie said avalanche forecasters who were assisting with the search were concerned about more slides coming down in the unstable conditions.
At about 11:30 a.m. Feb. 26, searchers found Smith and the dogs.
The West Elk Search and Rescue team, Carbondale EMS and Colorado Avalanche Information Center members assisted.
The CAIC estimated the avalanche as 50 feet wide and running 250 vertically; the face of the crown was 1 to 2 feet deep.
The avalanche danger was high over the weekend, because of major storms earlier the week prior, which dumped several feet of snow on top of older, weaker snow in the high country.
