Avalanches claimed 11 in Colorado last season

This image shows the site of the Dec. 26 accident. Three members of the group were building a jump near the red square. The red X marks the location where the two people were buried. (Courtesy photo/CAIC)

The 2022-23 season was characterized by abundant snowfall, several potent storm events, and the implementation of a new forecasting platform and product schedule.

There were 5,813 avalanches reported to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) during the season. There were 11 avalanche deaths, four more than the annual average over the previous 10 years. We documented 96 incidents (second only to 2018-19) with 122 people caught in avalanches, exceeding the 10-year medians of 56 incidents and 84 people caught.



