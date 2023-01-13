Avian flu detected in Confluence Park

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed among wild geese at Delta’s Confluence Park.
The City of Delta is alerting the public because some strains can infect people, although this is rare.
As basics, people need to avoid handling sick or dead birds and also should keep their distance from wildlife.
Confluence Park remains open for recreational use and is considered safe. Parks staff in delta are closely monitoring the situation.
Avian flu (H5N1) began showing up in wild bird populations across the state last year and also tore through some domestic flocks, including at Foster Farms, Montrose County. Foster Farms had to euthanize about 60,000 birds and engage in biohazard mitigation before repopulating the flock.
One person, an inmate at the Delta prison who had worked at Foster Farms, was positive for influenza AH5, although the state could not determine whether he was actually infected.
Last summer, too, a portion of Montrose County was placed under state quarantine because of the Foster Farms outbreak; this prohibited moving birds, eggs, hatching eggs, manure, feed, bodies, feathers and poultry equipment off-property. The outbreak also halted the poultry competitions for the Montrose County Fair and poultry shows at the state fair in 2022.
Avian flu has continued to strike Colorado flocks, with The Colorado Sun reporting almost 6.4 million poultry have died (either of the flu or because the flocks were culled in response), in addition to wild birds. The loss of that many poultry is also hammering market egg production, The Sun reports.
Late last November, Colorado Parks and Wildlife began receiving more reports of ill and dead snow geese in northeastern Colorado, associated with large-scale highly pathogenic avian influenza mortality. Staff documented in excess of 1,000 dead birds on waterways in Morgan and Logan counties. Then large-scale deaths were seen in Kiowa, Bent, Otero and Prowers counties.
CPW says that nationally, outbreaks in wild and domestic flocks nationwide are approaching record numbers and that the flu has been found in all four North American migration flyways. Officials expect the avian flu to persist through spring migrations.
People should take certain basic precautions, such as not handling or eating wildlife found sick or dead; not eating, drinking or touching their mouths while cleaning or handling game; wearing rubber or latex gloves when handling or cleaning game; washing hands thoroughly and disinfecting knives, equipment and surfaces that come into contact with game; keeping wild bird carcasses away from domestic poultry; and cooking all game thoroughly to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture (ag.colorado.gov/hpai) and Colorado Parks and Wildlife (cpw.state.co.us/) have detailed information about avian flu in the state.