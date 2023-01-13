Avian flu detected in Confluence Park

Avian flu has been found among wild geese at Confluence Park, the City of Delta announced Jan. 13. (Randy Sunderland/DCI file photo)

Highly pathogenic avian influenza has been confirmed among wild geese at Delta’s Confluence Park.

The City of Delta is alerting the public because some strains can infect people, although this is rare.



