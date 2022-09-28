Avian flu remains a threat in the state, with detections rising in Colorado and other states.
The highly pathogenic avian influenza was detecting in multiple place in Colorado over the past week, prompting reminders from the state veterinarian’s office.
“Cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza are on the rise again across the country as migratory birds start their seasonal movement south. Right now it’s critical that Colorado’s backyard and commercial poultry flock owners keep up the biosecurity measures they have been implementing since the beginning of the outbreak this spring,” said Colorado State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin, DVM, in a press release.
“HPAI is a disease with high mortality that can wipe out entire domestic poultry flocks in less than 72 hours. The most important thing bird owners can do right now is limit interaction between their flocks and wild birds.”
On Sept. 21, the National Veterinary Services Laboratory (NVSL) confirmed a new detection of HPAI in a commercial egg laying facility in Weld County as well as in a blue winged teal duck in Boulder county.
That same day, Gov. Jared Polis issued a verbal emergency declaration to make disaster emergency funds available to support the state’s response to the outbreak.
A wild hawk in Larimer County was also confirmed to have HPAI on Sept. 23. The full list of HPAI detections in Colorado can be found at ag.colorado.gov/HPAI.
In Montrose County, HPAI was detected at the Foster Farms commercial poultry operation in April. The entire 60,000-bird flock had to be euthanized; since then, the facility has been released from premises quarantine, conducted clean-up of contaminants and as of Sept. 12, was listed as being in the process of repopulating the flock.
HPAI is a highly contagious foreign animal disease that is fatal in domestic poultry. Wild birds serve as a reservoir for HPAI and can spread these viruses to poultry. Learn more about avian influenza and how to report unusual bird deaths on the CDA website at ag.colorado.gov/HPAI
Bird owners struggling with stress or anxiety around HPAI can contact Colorado Crisis Services by calling 1-844-494-TALK (8255) or texting TALK to 38255. Farmers and ranchers can receive a voucher for six free sessions with an ag-competent provider through the Colorado Agricultural Addiction and Mental Health Program (campforhealth.com).
