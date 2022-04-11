Just weeks after a highly pathogenic avian influenza virus was found in wild geese in Sedgwick County, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has confirmed the virus in a domestic poultry flock in Pitkin County.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture, which in late March halted domestic poultry shows and sales as a precaution, is working closely with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service and other state and local partners for response.
This finding is the first case of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus, or HPAI, in domestic poultry in Colorado. Confirmed cases can be tracked at ag.colorado.gov/hpai.
The Colorado State Veterinarian’s office received a report from a veterinarian in Pitkin County, after 35 out of 36 poultry in a flock died. The flock had known exposure to sick waterfowl in the preceding days.
One bird carcass was delivered to the CSU Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory for preliminary testing, with confirmatory testing being completed at the USDA on April 8.The remaining bird was euthanized and the farm is now under quarantine. CDA is actively working with local officials to increase monitoring and detection activities in Pitkin County.
“With the first detection of HPAI in a backyard flock in Colorado, the State Veterinarian’s office is working diligently to provide information to backyard flock owners about how to protect their flocks and continue to monitor commercial operation,” said State Veterinarian Maggie Baldwin, DVM.
“CDA and USDA field staff will be performing outreach activities in the surrounding area to increase awareness of the risk for the disease. HPAI is a highly fatal disease that can decimate a small flock in less than 48 hours, so it is critical for bird owners to take measures that prevent the introduction and spread of the virus.”
CDA is asking all backyard flock owners to immediately increase the biosecurity measures they employ on their own premises, including keeping a closed flock, decreasing interactions between domestic and wild birds, and keeping feed away from wild birds.
Bird owners seeking more resources, like biosecurity plans, signage, and webinars, can visit the USDA’s Defend the Flock website or visit PoultryBiosecurity.org.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the recent HPAI detections do not present an immediate public health concern. No human cases of the avian influenza virus have been detected in the United States.
Avian influenza does not present a food safety risk; poultry and eggs are safe to eat when handled and cooked properly. As a reminder, the proper handling and cooking of all poultry and eggs to an internal temperature of 165˚F is recommended as a general food safety precaution.