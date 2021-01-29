Avoid 5th and Junction: Storm drain collapse causes sinkhole

Crews with the City of Montrose's Public Works department are busy working to fix a collapsed storm drain at the southeast corner of South Fifth Street and Junction Avenue. (William Woody/City of Montrose)

Crews with the City of Montrose's Public Works department are busy working to fix a collapsed storm drain at the southeast corner of South Fifth Street and Junction Avenue. For public safety concerns, they are asking everyone to avoid the area until repairs are complete. 

According to Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik, a sinkhole has formed as a result of the collapsed storm drain. Bubenik estimates repairs will be completed by Wednesday, Feb. 3

"We have gone in and excavated the problem area and it is much larger than anticipated," Bubenik said. 

Bubenik went on to explain the southeast corner of South Fifth Street and Junction Avenue has been secured and replacement materials have been ordered.  The materials are expected to arrive on Monday, Feb. 1

Crews will be working to replace approximately 70feet of pipe before restoring the roadway. 

More information about the project will be updated once it becomes available.

Tags

Load comments