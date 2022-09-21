Backtrack Vocals opens community concert association's season

Backtrack Vocals will play in Delta on Sept. 30. (Submitted photo/Delta Montrose Community Concert Association)

 Grace Copeland

The Delta Montrose Community Concert Association presents the five-piece, mixed a cappella singing group Backtrack Vocals as the first concert of its 2022 season. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta Doors open at 6 p.m.

Backtrack Vocals began its musical journey by launching a YouTube channel. The group's unique music videos featured new arrangements of familiar songs. Their fresh sound transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, and Broadway songs with all new vocal arrangements.



