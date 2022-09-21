Backtrack Vocals opens community concert association's season

The Delta Montrose Community Concert Association presents the five-piece, mixed a cappella singing group Backtrack Vocals as the first concert of its 2022 season. The concert begins at 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, at the Delta Performing Arts Center, 822 Grand Ave., Delta Doors open at 6 p.m.
Backtrack Vocals began its musical journey by launching a YouTube channel. The group's unique music videos featured new arrangements of familiar songs. Their fresh sound transforms familiar pop, funk, Motown, and Broadway songs with all new vocal arrangements.
The evening’s program will include many popular vocal medleys including some from the Temptations, songs from Mary Poppins, I’ll Be There – Lean on Me Medley, as well as music from The Greatest Showman, Sweet Caroline and Walking on Sunshine. The variety of arrangements and music styles will delight and appeal to the young and the old and everyone in between.
Single admission tickets will be available at the door on the night of the performance, $20 for adults and $5 for students.
