Registration is open for the second annual BCB Charity Classic golf tournament which will be June 2-4 at all three Montrose golf courses.
The BCB is the first initial of the Black Canyon Golf Course, Cobble Creek, and the Bridges.
The fundraiser will benefit CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates), an agency that supports youth and families in the 7th Judicial District.
Entry fees are $550 for the two-women teams which includes carts, range balls, meals. The field is limited to 60 teams (120 players) and the deadline is May 28. M. Denise Bassett, a BCB committee member and president of the Bridges Women’s Golf Association, said the tournament field has already been halfway filled.
The three-day, 54-hole tournament will feature three formats. At Black Canyon, a Chapman scoring system will be used. At Cobble, it will be best ball competition, and at the Bridges, a scramble format. There will be daily and three-day tournament payouts with gross and net scoring in all flights.
In last year’s inaugural event, the mother-daughter team of Peggy Brink and Katie Brink won the tournament.
Presenting sponsors include NuVista Credit Union, David and Gaynelle Mize, Mont-Rose Active, Flower Motor Group, Elk Mountain Resort, Ultimate Design Construction, City of Montrose, Coldwell Banker, Dalby, Wendland & Co., PC, Montrose Day Spa, Vicki Marietta, Coker Homes, The Bridges-The Feely Team, Eric and Beth Feely, B. Cole Bead.
To register online: bcbcharityclassic.com. For additional information, Denise Bassett 303-748-6748; Janece Culver, 970-275-1373; Nancy McNerney, 720-289-1764.
