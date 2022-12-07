Be cautious around deer during peak of mating season

Throughout Colorado, deer are in the peak of mating season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind the public to take extra precautions to avoid conflicts.
Mating season for deer is known as the “rut.” During this time, bucks are territorial and loaded with testosterone. They may attack people that appear to be competitive rivals.
Deer may also see dogs as threats. In past years, bucks have gored people and dogs. If you see deer in your neighborhood, keep your distance. Never attempt to get close to deer, never feed them and never try to pet them.
CPW recommends:
• Keep dogs on a leash.
• On walks, with or without your dog, stay as far away from deer as possible.
• Don’t allow dogs to roam free.
• Check your yard before letting your dog outside.
• Never let your dog chase deer or other wildlife.
• Never leave food outside that could attract wildlife.
• Tell children not to approach deer or any other wildlife
Bucks in the rut may also spar with and become tangled in swing sets, volleyball nets, bicycles, vegetable-wire cages, hoses and more.
Along with tangle hazards in yards, holiday lights become a constant hazard to bucks this time of year.
Make sure holiday decorations and lights are attached firmly to structures and strung at least 8 feet off the ground. Do not drape lights loose on top of shrubbery or wrap lights around the trunks of trees, which bucks rub their antlers on to sharpen them during the mating season.
Every year, wildlife officers respond to calls of deer stuck in netting and holiday decorations; these can prevent deer from being able to eat or to breathe, or stress them so much that they die.
Always call CPW to free entangled deer, in Montrose at 970-252-6000.
Do not try to free them by yourself, because deer are wild animals who will likely react defensively and there is risk of severe injury from their antlers or hooves.
Drivers are also reminded to slow down and be on the lookout for deer on highways. Not only are bucks in pursuit of a mate, but animals are also migrating to winter range and will be more present crossing roadways both on highways and arterial roadways.
