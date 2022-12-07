Be cautious around deer during peak of mating season

Two whitetail bucks fight for mating rights.(Wayne D. Lewis/CPW)

 Wayne D. Lewis/CPW

Throughout Colorado, deer are in the peak of mating season. Colorado Parks and Wildlife wants to remind the public to take extra precautions to avoid conflicts.

Mating season for deer is known as the “rut.” During this time, bucks are territorial and loaded with testosterone. They may attack people that appear to be competitive rivals. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?