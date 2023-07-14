Bear Creek National Recreation Trail reconstruction begins

Bear Creek National Recreation Trail. (Courtesy photo/GMUG)

The Grand Mesa, Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests in collaboration with the National Forest Foundation announce the implementation of a large-scale trail maintenance and reconstruction project on Bear Creek National Recreation trail, located on the Ouray Ranger District just south of Ouray, Colorado.

The project, funded by the Great American Outdoors Act (GAOA) and a non-motorized trail grant from Colorado Parks and Wildlife, aims to enhance the visitor experience, ensure safety and promote the long-term sustainability of the trail system. Contractor crews will begin work on Monday, July 17, and work will continue through October as conditions allow.



