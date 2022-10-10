Bear reports up statewide; CPW urges more people to be 'bear aware'

With bear encounter reports up across the state, CPW is reminding residents to secure their trash and take other steps to prevent attracting the animals, which are on the prowl for food as they prepare for hibernation. (Courtesy photo/CPW)
Between April and Oct. 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received 3,614 bear reports — an increase from the 3,155 reports over the same timeframe the previous year.
That number is growing as bears are now in hyperphagia, the period when they are preparing to den for winter and spend up to 20 hours a day on the hunt for 20,000 or more daily calories.
"Unfortunately, a late frost impacted many of our natural fruit and mast crops across the area. A long monsoon season brought much-needed moisture during the growing season so grasses and forbs grew well,” said Rachel Sralla, Area 18 wildlife manager. Area 18 includes Montrose, Delta, Ouray, San Miguel and Mesa counties.
“However, berries, acorns, and nuts are very spotty this year. As fall progresses, we ask for increased diligence in keeping human and bird food sources put away so we don't lure bears with high-calorie treats they want in preparation for winter."
Most of the reports statewide involve bears trying to access human food sources. CPW is calling on residents to remove attractants to reduce conflicts and keep you and the bears safe.
“Bears are biologically driven to pack on calories in preparation for winter and they spend increasing amounts of time looking for the most efficient way to get food,” said Area 8 Wildlife Manager Matt Yamashita, whose region includes Eagle and Pitkin counties.
“Residents must realize it is their responsibility to secure their trash, remove other food attractants such as bird feeders, and protect backyard livestock with appropriate electric fencing to avoid conflicts that arise from attracting bears to homes."
Bear reports are up statewide in 2022, and there are some areas of concern. CPW’s bear report numbers since the start of hyperphagia indicate the Aspen area is seeing more bear calls this year compared to the last two.
Bear reports received, Aug. 1 - Sept. 30:
2020: 1,698 statewide | 242 for Area 8 (Includes Aspen)
2021: 887 statewide | 224 for Area 8
2022: 1,571 statewide | 403 for Area 8
“As usual, trash continues to be the number one attractant leading to reports this year,” Yamashita said. “The solution to controlling these artificial food sources is simple and the ability lies within the decision space of local residents and visitors. Without a change in human behaviors there is not likely to be a significant reduction in conflicts.”
CPW promotes Bear Aware principles all year long, aiming to minimize interactions that put both humans and bears at risk. Being “Bear Aware” includes easy-to-execute behaviors such as securing trash cans and dumpsters, removing bird feeders, closing garages, cleaning and locking your car and house doors and calling CPW when bears become a nuisance.
When you call to report a bear coming near your home, CPW can give you tips tailored to your situation to prevent them from coming around in the future.
