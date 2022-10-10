Bear reports up statewide; CPW urges more people to be 'bear aware'

With bear encounter reports up across the state, CPW is reminding residents to secure their trash and take other steps to prevent attracting the animals, which are on the prowl for food as they prepare for hibernation. (Courtesy photo/CPW)

Between April and Oct. 1, Colorado Parks and Wildlife received 3,614 bear reports — an increase from the 3,155 reports over the same timeframe the previous year.

That number is growing as bears are now in hyperphagia, the period when they are preparing to den for winter and spend up to 20 hours a day on the hunt for 20,000 or more daily calories. 



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?