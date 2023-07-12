A bear attacked and severely injured a 35-year-old man early Tuesday morning near a camp in the Weminuche Wilderness above Lemon Reservoir, located roughly 23 miles northeast of Durango.

The man was released from the hospital Wednesday afternoon after undergoing surgery.



