CPW continues human-bear conflict reduction grant program

CPW reminds people to take steps to reduce bear encounters through such steps as correctly securing trash. (Courtesy photo/DJ Hannigan)

With spring upon us, Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminds citizens and visitors that bears have emerged from hibernation and are beginning their search for food.

CPW has already received 173 reports of bear activity in 25 Colorado counties this year. Wildlife officials are urging residents to secure any and all attractants. Bears should NOT be eating from trash receptacles, bird feeders or other human-provided food sources around homes or businesses.



