The Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Not-So-Young People’s Theater presents The Sound of Music on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 nightly live at the historic Sheridan Opera House (110 N. Oak St., Telluride).

Starring 29 community members of all ages, the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, turned into a beloved movie adaptation in 1965 with Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, follows an exuberant young governess in 1938 Austria as she brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.



