The Sheridan Arts Foundation’s Not-So-Young People’s Theater presents The Sound of Music on Thursday, Oct. 20 through Sunday, Oct. 23, at 7 nightly live at the historic Sheridan Opera House (110 N. Oak St., Telluride).
Starring 29 community members of all ages, the classic Rodgers and Hammerstein musical, turned into a beloved movie adaptation in 1965 with Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, follows an exuberant young governess in 1938 Austria as she brings music and joy back to a broken family, only to face danger and intrigue as the Nazis gain power.
Tickets are $20 for students 18 and under and $30 for adults, plus a $5 ticketing fee. Info: 970-728-6363.
The Not-So-Young People's Theater was founded in 2021 by Young People's Theater Artistic Director Leah Heidenreich as a way to do one universally beloved musical a year with both child and adult community members.
With the complex music, huge cast and extensive choreography and blocking, Heidenreich co-directs the production with her predecessor, Young People's Theater artistic director of 17 years, Jen Nyman-Julia.
