On the heels of a successful 2020, Bicycle Outfitters in Montrose is the latest company to reap the rewards of a booming outdoor industry.
The local bicycle shop, owned by Brad Stewart, who oversees the main Bicycle Outfitters shop in Grand Junction, recently moved operations to 105 Merchant Drive, a 7,500 square foot building that offers increased space via a showroom, offices and storage room, as well as an opportunity to expand operations.
Renfrow Realty in Montrose completed the transaction, and the company moved into the space April 2.
“We’ve been looking to purchase something down there the last couple years, and the building came available last year,” Stewart told the Montrose Daily Press. “Business has been growing down there.”
The company’s previous location, 223 North 1st St., was 3,000 square feet, limiting the ability to display and store bikes. With a square footage jump of 4,500, the business can house more people, and also show off more inventory. Stewart also said expanding operations was ideal for that larger space to accommodate more people along with the additional space for the bikes and equipment.
Like other businesses that offer outdoor appeal, Bicycle Outfitters benefited from people taking advantage of the outdoors due to the pandemic. In 2020, sales were up 30% from 2019, and that’s continued during the first quarter of 2021, as sales have continued at the same rate (Stewart attributes some of the rise in sales to outdoor interest during the pandemic).
Currently, the local shop has four employees, including store manager Chris Davis. Stewart said the plan is to hire more people to work at the Montrose store.
“We continued to grow every year,” Stewart said. “We’ve had ups and downs, like in 2008, but the last five years we’ve really grown. The bike industry has really picked up.”
Stewart opened Bicycle Outfitters in 1992 in Grand Junction, and it’s become one of the older bike shops on the Western Slope. The Montrose shop opened in 2015, ready to take advantage of the growing mountain biking culture that was emerging in the area.
Stewart also credited the outdoor infrastructure in Montrose, an aspect of the area that’s grown incredibly in the past half-decade.
Availability helped push the purchase forward, but proximity to the river trail was an added bonus, Stewart said. The Bicycle Outfitters building is located east of the Colorado Outdoors area and just off North Grand Avenue.
“It all fell in place like it was meant to be,” Steward said. “The timing was good.”
Demand for bikes has skyrocketed, Davis said, and Montrose is no exception. In late-March, early April of last year, demand outweighed supply, to the point where bike manufacturers were unable to keep up.
There’s numerous people also looking for bike repairs, so the new space has benefitted immediately.
“The new space definitely gives us a lot more room, for repairs, storage and a showroom area,” Davis said. “We’ve outgrown our other spot over the past several years.”
With the building near the bike path, once bikes are available, plans are in place to increase the rental business for those interested in mountain biking or taking a cruise on the path. Davis added the shop plans to be involved with trail development in the area.
Bicycle Outfitters offers a variety of services, including bike rentals, repairs and fits. The shop is home to several bike brands, including Santa Cruz, Scott, Haro Bikes, Scott, Giro and more. Another bike brand, Specialized, joined the inventory last year.
To learn more, visit gjbikes.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.