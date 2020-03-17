The bicyclist who was hit by a vehicle Monday morning near Townsend Avenue and North Seventh Street has died, the Montrose County coroner said.

Christopher Blunt, 22, was struck by a vehicle that police said initially left the scene; the driver was later arrested.

Blunt was taken to Montrose Memorial Hospital, then transferred to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, where he died.

Dr. Thomas Canfield, coroner, said cause and manner of death are pending the results of the Montrose Police Department and coroner’s office investigation.

