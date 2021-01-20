Under tight security, Joseph R. Biden was sworn in as the nation’s 46th president Wednesday. In a historic first, Kamala D. Harris was sworn in as the first woman vice-president and first person of color to hold the office.
“This is America’s day. This is democracy’s day. A day of history and hope, renewal and resolve,” Biden said, after U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts administered the oath of office.
Biden in his remarks spoke of challenging times, and the need for unity.
America is weathering a once-in-a century pandemic, with millions of jobs lost and as many lives taken as America had lost in WWII, he said. The country is grappling with the need for racial justice; the rise of political extremism, white supremacy and domestic terrorism; climate crisis, a war on the truth — but America is resilient enough to overcome the challenges, Biden said, after acknowledging the violence on the Capitol steps just days before. On Jan. 6, a violent mob swarmed the building, determined to halt the certification of Electoral College votes — an overthrow of the will of the American people, the president said.
“This is certain. We will be judged by how we resolve these cascading crises. … Will we master this rare and difficult hour? … I believe we must,” Biden went on to say in his address.
That will take unity, the new president said.
“My whole soul is in this, bringing America together, uniting our nation. … This is our historic moment of crisis and challenge and unity is a path forward. We must meet this moment as the United States of America,” Biden said, emphasizing the word “United.”
“If you disagree, so be it. That’s democracy. That’s America,” Biden later said. “Disagreement must not lead to disunion. I will be a president for all Americans.”
