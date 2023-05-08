Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to have a voice in big game hunting regulation changes that will form the foundation for policy in the years to come.
As part of its Big Game Season Structure (BGSS) planning process, CPW will hold a series of in-person open house and town hall meetings across the state as well as virtual meetings for big game hunters to voice their opinions about current BGSS topics under consideration.
The public meeting in Montrose is from 6 - 7:30 p.m. June 12, at the Public Safety Complex Community Room, 431 S. First St.
Other meetings for the Southwest Region are from 6 - 7:30 p.m. Monday, May 22, at the La Plata Room of the La Plata County Fairgrounds in Durango, and on June 22, same time, June 22, at Fred Field Center in Gunnison.
CPW is encouraging the public to attend these public meetings to learn about the current BGSS and the potential changes CPW is considering. CPW wants to give the public ample opportunities to provide input and help inform the BGSS planning process.
BGSS topics being discussed at the public meetings include:
• Alternatives regarding over-the-counter archery and rifle elk licenses
• Rifle season date structures for deer and elk
• Early season (archery and muzzleloader) date structures
• Adding rifle deer opportunities to the first regular rifle season
• Adding a second regular rifle buck and doe pronghorn season
The topics covered during these meetings are starting points for discussion. Additional topics and options may be considered at future meetings.
Open house meetings will consist of several stations where members of the public can learn more about specific BGSS topics, ask questions, and give verbal feedback directly to staff. Each station will have a different interactive activity that allows attendees to provide input.
Town hall meetings will consist of a PowerPoint presentation and will include live interactive digital polling via smartphones and devices to compile input from attendees on each of the BGSS topics. All attendees are encouraged to bring a smartphone or device to the town hall meetings to better and more fully participate. Attendees will also have an opportunity to ask questions and provide verbal feedback to staff.
What is the Big Game Season Structure planning process and why is it important?
The BGSS planning process is a critical component of big game management and big game hunting regulation development.
The central purpose of the BGSS planning process is to determine:
• What, when, and where types of big game hunting opportunities are available.
• How opportunities are divided among hunters.
Through this planning process, CPW is better able to maintain healthy wildlife populations while keeping with management objectives and provide recreational benefits for the hunting and non-hunting public.
How does CPW evaluate BGSS?
CPW evaluates and updates the BGSS by gathering internal and external input, evaluating the current season structure, and identifying emerging issues related to season structure.
CPW then uses that information to develop policy recommendations for the upcoming framework. This approach helps ensure the administration of hunting is continuously aligned with big game management needs as well as sportspersons interests.
After all public meetings have concluded, CPW will compile all the public input received into a public outreach summary report. This report will be presented to the Parks and Wildlife Commission during the August Commission meeting. Staff will then begin developing draft BGSS recommendations this fall.
