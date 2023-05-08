230509-news-season

Whitetail buck during the 2022 rut. (Courtesy photo/Wayne D. Lewis)

Colorado Parks and Wildlife invites the public to have a voice in big game hunting regulation changes that will form the foundation for policy in the years to come.

As part of its Big Game Season Structure (BGSS) planning process, CPW will hold a series of in-person open house and town hall meetings across the state as well as virtual meetings for big game hunters to voice their opinions about current BGSS topics under consideration.



