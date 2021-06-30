Big prizes beckon smallmouth bass anglers to annual tournament

If you like fishing and would like a shot at winning as much as $5,000, head over to Ridgway State Park starting in July and cast a line to participate in the seventh-annual smallmouth bass fishing tournament sponsored by Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
No registration is required; participants just need a Colorado fishing license.
In all, CPW is offering $10,000 in cash prizes during the tournament which runs from July 10 through Aug. 8. And the more fish caught, the more chances to win.
The annual tournament helps CPW reduce the population of smallmouth bass in the reservoir, which were introduced there illegally. The predator fish can escape impoundments and enter other waterways, such as the Uncompahgre River, putting native fish species at risk.
The tournament offers a raffle category and a skills category for prizes.
To qualify for any of the prizes, anglers must turn in smallmouth bass at the drop box located at the fish-cleaning station near the state park boat ramp.
Fish must be whole to be entered.
Every time an angler turns in fish he or she must fill out the registration card, sign it and place it with the fish in the plastic bags provided.
Anglers can only turn in fish they’ve caught; they are not allowed to pool their catches.
All anglers who enter the tournament are eligible for the raffle and will receive one entry for every fish they catch. The raffle grand prize winner will receive $500, and five second-tier prizes of $100 will also be awarded.
Anglers who catch a lot of fish could be rewarded generously: $5,000 for catching the most smallmouth bass; $3,000 for the second place finisher; $500 for third place.
Each of the top three finishers will also receive an annual Colorado State Parks Pass good for all 41 parks. The winners in this category are not eligible for the raffle.
All fish must be in the drop box by 6 p.m., Aug. 8. Winners will be notified within a week and prizes will be mailed.
“By participating in the tournament and removing smallmouth bass, anglers will be actively helping with wildlife management in Colorado,” Eric Gardunio, aquatic biologist for CPW in Montrose, said. “Anglers have been very effective at removing these fish in prior tournaments and we appreciate their assistance. There are no bag or possession limits on smallmouth bass at Ridgway.”
For contest rules, further explanation and tips on catching smallmouth bass, visit https://cpw.state.co.us/thingstodo/Pages/Tournament.aspx.
