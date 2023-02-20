Billy Goat Hop Farm wins Cascade Cup

Audrey Gehlhausen and Chris DellaBianca with the Cascade Cup at Billy Goat Hop Farm on Trout Road. (Courtesy photo)

Billy Goat Hop Farm of Montrose was recently named the first place winner of Hop Quality Group’s 2023 Cascade Cup.

This year marks the first time Billy Goat has entered the competition, and the first time that a farm outside of Washington and Oregon has won this prestigious award. 



