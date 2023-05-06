Nelson David Zelaya Mercado was born April 1 at Montrose Regional Health to Darling Jolibeth Mercado Escobar and Nelson Ariel Zelaya Pinedo of Montrose. He was 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 17.5 inches tall.
Johnny Lee Hemphill
Johnny Lee Hemphill was born April 2 at Montrose Regional Health to TaShawna Chischilly and Austin Hemphill of Montrose. He was 8.2 pounds and 20 inches tall.
Ezekiel Almanza
Ezekiel Almanza was born April 3 at Montrose Regional Health to Angelica and Carlos Almanza of Montrose. He was 6.9 pounds and 18.25 inches tall.
Gabriel Joseph Fockler
Gabriel Joseph Fockler was born April 5 at Montrose Regional Health to Janine and Jared Fockler of Montrose. He was 8 pounds, 8 ounces and 10.5 inches tall.
Elijah Samuel Sundstrom
Elijah Samuel Sundstrom was born April 19 at Montrose Regional Health to Ashley Chambers and Gage Sundstrom. He was 8.5 pounds and 19 inches tall.
Paislee Gallegos
Paislee Gallegos was born April 19 at Delta Health to Cory and Jeremiah Gallegos of Crawford. She was 7 pounds, 14 ounces and 20 inches tall.
Emily Rose Percival
Emily Rose Percival was born April 24 at Montrose Regional Health to Cheyenne and Zain Percival of Montrose. She was 8.3 pounds and 19 inches tall.
Frankie Tomas Volstad
Frankie Tomas Volstad was born April 25 at Montrose Regional Health to Sara and Tomas Volstad of Montrose. He was 8 pounds, 2 ounces and 19.75 inches tall.
