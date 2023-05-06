Nelson David Zelaya Mercado

Nelson David Zelaya Mercado was born April 1 at Montrose Regional Health to Darling Jolibeth Mercado Escobar and Nelson Ariel Zelaya Pinedo of Montrose. He was 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 17.5 inches tall.



