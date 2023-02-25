Robert Anthony Ray Brown
Robert Anthony Ray Brown was born on Dec. 15, 2022, at Montrose Regional Health, to Libby and Tristen Brown of Montrose. He weighed 6 pounds, 15 ounces.
Atlus Dean Hawk
Atlus Dean Hawk was born Jan. 1 at Montrose Regional Health to Aurora Diaz and Tyler Hawk of Montrose. He was 5 pounds, 11 ounces and 17.75 inches tall.
Selene Marion Brown
Selene Marion Brown was born Jan. 18 at Montrose Regional health to Taylor and Andrew Brown of Montrose. She was 7 pounds, 4 ounces and 18.5 inches tall.
Brooklyn Dawn Green
Brooklyn Dawn Green was born Jan. 7 at Montrose Regional Health to Amy Ware of Montrose. She was 8.3 pounds and 19 inches tall.
Cruz Sequoyah-Riy Gonzalez
Cruz Sequoyah-Riy Gonzalez was born Jan. 10 at Montrose Regional Health to Lacie Brown and Noe Gonzalez. He was 6.6 pounds and 17.5 inches tall.
Juniper Annette Reed
Juniper Annette Reed was born Jan. Jan. 12 at Montrose Regional Health to Chiemsee and Spencer Reed of Montrose. She was 6 pounds, 4 ounces and 17.5 inches tall.
Emilia Maria Romero
Emilia Maria Romero was born Jan. 11 at Montrose Regional Health to Alexcia Virga and Erick Romero of Montrose. She was 9.2 pounds and 19.75 inches tall.
Harper Rae Allison
Harper Rae Allison was born Jan. 23 at Montrose Regional Health to Natalie and Jeremy Allison of Montrose. She was 6 pounds, 13 ounces and 18 inches tall.
Patiennce Sabrina Perrin
Patiennce Sabrina Perrin was born Jan. 16 at Montrose Regional Health to Shyian Sabrina Perrin of Montrose. She was 5 pounds, 11 ounces and 17 inches tall.
Archer Kenneth McCracken
Archer Kenneth McCracken was born Feb. 6 at Montrose Regional Health to Andrea and Nathan McCracken of Montrose. He was 7 pounds, 3 ounces and 18 inches tall.
Azdiel Ramirez
Azdiel Ramirez was born Feb. 1 at Montrose Regional Health to Anya and Brian Ramirez of Montrose. He was 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces and 20.5 inches tall.
Santiago Lara Adame
Santiago Lara Adame was born on Feb. 10 at Delta Health to Maria and Manuel Lara of Delta. He was 19.5 inches tall and weighed 7 pounds, 8.2 ounces.
Trafton Lukas Esquibel Clark
Trafton Lukas Esquibel Clark was born Feb. 11 at Delta Health to Travis Clark and Faith Esquibel.
Darin Davis McCormick
Darin Davis McCormick was born Feb. 12 at Delta Health to Justin and Rachel McCormick of Delta. He was 19 inches tall and weighed 6.3 pounds.
Jaylani Lorine Green
Jaylani Lorine Green was born on Feb. 15 at Delta Health to Jonathan and Nicole Green of Delta. She was 19 inches tall and weighed 6 pounds. 14.4 ounces.
