Black Canyon and Curecanti enter Phase II reopening

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities, the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park and the Curecanti National Recreation Area are continuing to increase recreational access and services.
The National Park Service is working service-wide with federal, state, and local public health authorities to closely monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and using a phased approach to increase access on a park-by-park basis.
Black Canyon, Phase II reopening
June 1:
•South Rim campground A and B loops, reservations recommended
• North Rim campground
• East Portal Road and campground
• Overnight use in the inner canyon (permit required)
Still closed
South Rim Visitor Center. Rangers are, however, staffing a desk outside to issue wilderness permits, answer questions and help visitors. They will be wearing face coverings and visitors are encouraged to, as well.
To protect sensitive wildlife during breeding season, these seasonal restrictions remain in effect:
• Climbing routes on the Painted Wall and near the Curecanti Needle are closed until July 15
• Dog-walking restrictions in and around the South Rim campground are in effect until Aug. 13, due to mule deer fawning.
Currently available
• South Rim Drive, North Rim Drive, all viewpoints
• Day hiking on Oak Flat and Rim Rock trails
• Inner canyon routes (permit required)
Curecanti, Phase II reopening
June 1:
• Elk Creek Campground – all loops except C. Reservations recommended and can be made online.
• Stevens Creek Campground – A loop only. Reservation only.
Camping payments are by credit card only. Reservations may be made up to a day in advance on recreation.gov. If you do not have reservations for Elk Creek Campground, some sites may be available on a first come basis. Credit card payment is required. Go to the outside desk at the visitor center between the hours of 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. to make credit card payments.
June 7:
• Stevens Creek boat ramp and inspection station. Hours will be 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.
With public health in mind, the following facilities remain closed:
• Lake Fork Campground– expected to be ready by mid-June.
• Ponderosa, Dry Gulch, and Red Creek Campgrounds – expected later in the summer
• Elk Creek Visitor Center - rangers are staffing a table outside the building for your assistance.
• All group campsites are closed for the season.
• Cimarron Campground is closed for the season for a major water system project.
To protect sensitive wildlife during breeding season, the following seasonal restrictions will remain in effect:
• Climbing routes near the Curecanti Needle closed until July 15.
• East Elk Creek Campground is closed to all entry through June 30.
Facilities and services currently open:
• Blue Mesa Reservoir for boating and on-shore recreation
• Elk Creek Boat Ramp and Inspection Station 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
• Lake Fork Boat Ramp and Inspection Station 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily
• Iola Boat Ramp and Inspection Station 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily
• Boat-In dispersed camping along the reservoir at least a half-mile from developed areas and roads
• Gunnison River from Riverway to Blue Mesa Reservoir with extreme caution advised for changing water conditions, strainers, and other hazards.
• Morrow Point and Crystal Reservoirs open to all boating. Please exercise caution for changing water levels and floating debris. These areas are open to overnight use.
• Gateview Campground is open – sites are limited in number and are first-come
• Neversink, Dillon Pinnacles, Mesa Creek, Curecanti Creek, Hermits Rest and Crystal trails
• Keep in mind that Gunnison and Montrose counties as well as the state of Colorado may be under Public Health Orders that restrict travel and visitors. Please check before you visit your National Park Service areas. The following websites provide updates:
Please practice Leave No Trace principles, avoid crowding, and recreate responsibly.
