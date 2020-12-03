Black Canyon changes winter ops due to COVID

(Montrose Daily Press/file photo)

Following safe guidance regarding COVID-19, Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park will offer only limited services this winter.

Ranger-led snowshoe tours are cancelled, and the park will not be able to loan snowshoes to individuals.

Visitors are encouraged to rent or purchase any needed equipment, such as cross-country skis, snowshoes, or traction devices for boots, in local establishments prior to arrival at Black Canyon.

With public health in mind, there is only a small walk-in area for information at the South Rim Visitor Center. The building is not able to function as a warming hut this winter. Please plan accordingly.

As a reminder, the following facilities and services are currently available at Black Canyon:

* South Rim Drive, open to cars as far as the visitor center;

* Information available at the visitor center from 9 a.m.  - 4 p.m. daily (exhibits closed);

.* Western National Parks Association (WNPA) bookstore open  9 .a.m - 4 p.m. daily;

* Day hiking / snowshoeing on Oak Flat and Rim Rock Trails;

* Inner Canyon Routes – permit required – weather dependent.

Please practice "Leave No Trace" principles, avoid crowding, and recreate responsibly. Per the Governor’s public health order, face coverings are required inside buildings.

Tags

Load comments