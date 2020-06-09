Black Canyon’s first short-haul rescue aids injured climber

Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park rangers were able to put specialized training to use June 2, when they performed a short-haul rescue of an injured climber.
According to a press release issued Tuesday, on June 2, a climbing ranger on the North Rim of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison received a report that a man had taken a 50-foot lead climbing fall on the Scenic Cruise climbing route in Cruise Gully.
Despite having a broken ankle, the 43- year-old climber from South Jordan, Utah, was able to rappel to the base of the route.
Rangers responded to the scene and arranged for a short-haul rescue to the south rim helicopter landing pad. (Short haul is the transportation of personnel suspended under a helicopter on a fixed line.) Black Canyon rangers have been training with Mesa Verde Helitack for the last two years. This was the first short haul rescue conducted within the Black Canyon of the Gunnison.
In addition to the helicopter rescue, Black Canyon rangers have noticed an uptick in “walk-out rescues” from the canyon routes.
Visitors are reminded to carry a gallon of water per person per day, hike within your limits, and be prepared for arduous conditions.
“These are not your normal hiking conditions,” said Chief Ranger Chris Mengel. “These are loose rock scrambles on extremely steep grades that require dexterity and preparation.”
Unseasonably warm temperatures and the upcoming monsoon season with lightning danger are also major concerns. Know your abilities, stay within them, and prepare for more challenge than you might initially think you will encounter. Plan ahead and prepare.
