Black Canyon, Sneffels in running to be on state licenses

The Black Canyon of the Gunnison and other area scenic locales are in the running to be featured as the new design for state driver’s licenses and identifications.
The Iconic Colorado Contest is now seeking votes for the winning artwork, which will be used on the state’s new licenses and IDs. State residents can pick the design they believe best represents Colorado at dmv.colorado.gov/iconic-colorado. Voting is open until Feb. 5. People can choose the front and back designs from three options each.
The artists whose works are chosen for each side will each receive a $500 grant through Colorado Creative Industries, a division of the state Office of Economic Development and International trade, which partnered with the department of motor vehicles to promote the contest.
Once the votes have been counted, Gov. Jared Polis and the DMV will unveil the winning design.
A committee narrowed down 407 submissions (280 front-side entries and 127 back-side entries) from 119 entrants to come up with finalists.
In random order, up for selection are (front): Mount Sneffels, west of Ouray; the Maroon Bells in the Elk Mountains; the Black Canyon of the Gunnison; (backs) American bison; Shrine Ridge Trail in the White River National Forest and Sprague Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park.
