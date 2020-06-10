PHOTOS: Local Protests Continue
Justin Tubbs/Montrose Daily Press

Black Lives Matter Montrose announced in a press release early Wednesday morning it will host a rally tonight, June 10, at Demoret Park, located at 246 W. Main St., at 6 p.m.

“Changes are happening across our country because of movements just like ours. Lets once again take to the street and keep the momentum going by standing together with communities across the nation! Bring your signs and bring your pics and stories from last Saturday's march and once again stand in solidarity with BLMM,” the group said in the release.

Residents are welcome to join the rally and keep the momentum going from last Saturday’s protest march, said Ryan, a spokesman for BLM Montrose.

“We want people to get together to keep the momentum alive,” he said. “We want to talk with people and share experiences on how it affected them and keep the movement going.”

The group again asks those who do arrive at the rally to practice social distancing, wear a mask if possible, and if you are showing signs of illness, do not attend.

The protest, as always, is to remain peaceful, the group said.

“This assembly is to be 100% peaceful. Instigation of conflict will not be tolerated from any parties — anyone doing so will be reported to law enforcement,” BLM Montrose said in the release.

Tags

Load comments