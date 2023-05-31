1st Sgt. Danny Wallace approaches Grace Community Church on Nov. 12, 2022, flanked by Bill Ivey, executive director of Homes For Our Troops, and Wallace's wife, Kelly. Wallace is the third veteran who will be having a specially adapted home built for him in Montrose. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)
The community is invited to celebrate Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Wallace’s new home in Montrose with a key ceremony on Saturday, June 3.
Wallace, who was blinded by a suicide bomb blast while serving in Iraq in 2003, is receiving a specially adapted home through Homes for Our Troops. The key ceremony will be held at 15090 6140 Lane, Montrose, at 10 a.m. (check-in at 9:30 a.m.)
Wallace looks forward to the freedom he will regain with the open floor plan and plans to make it a home base for other veterans. He feels privileged to be receiving the gift of a specially adapted custom home. The independence he will regain will give himself and his wife, Kelly, the opportunity to spend time doing things they enjoy, like traveling.
Wallace’s new home features more than 40 major special adaptations such as widened doorways for wheelchair access, a roll-in shower, and kitchen amenities that include pull-down shelving and lowered countertops. The home will also alleviate the mobility and safety issues associated with a traditional home, including navigating a wheelchair through narrow hallways or over thresholds, riding on carpets, or reaching for cabinets that are too high.
HFOT will donate the home to Wallace, thanks to contributions from donors, supporters, and corporate partners.
“What you are doing for veterans and their families speaks volumes of your character and beliefs. How can one truly thank another for such a selfless act of kindness? You will never be forgotten,” Wallace said.
Currently, there are 75 HFOT active projects underway nationwide. To find out more on how to get involved or make a donation visit www.hfotusa.org.
