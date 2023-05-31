Meeting Montrose: Homes For Our Troops introduces third veteran recipient of specially adapted home

1st Sgt. Danny Wallace approaches Grace Community Church on Nov. 12, 2022, flanked by Bill Ivey, executive director of Homes For Our Troops, and Wallace's wife, Kelly. Wallace is the third veteran who will be having a specially adapted home built for him in Montrose. (Katharhynn Heidelberg/Montrose Daily Press)

The community is invited to celebrate Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Wallace’s new home in Montrose with a key ceremony on Saturday, June 3.

Wallace, who was blinded by a suicide bomb blast while serving in Iraq in 2003, is receiving a specially adapted home through Homes for Our Troops. The key ceremony will be held at 15090 6140 Lane, Montrose, at 10 a.m. (check-in at 9:30 a.m.)



