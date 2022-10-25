The Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office welcomes Amber Koski as the new National Conservation Area manager.
The Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office welcomes Amber Koski as the new National Conservation Area manager.
Koski will oversee McInnis Canyons and Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Areas in western Colorado.
“Amber brings a diversity of experience to BLM Colorado and our National Conservation Areas,” said Grand Junction Field Manager Greg Wolfgang. “We are excited to welcome Amber to western Colorado’s amazing communities, partners, and landscapes.”
Koski previously served as the Planning and Environmental coordinator for BLM Utah in the Green River District in Vernal, Utah. She was responsible for coordinating six resource management plan amendments that spanned three field offices and two districts for lands designated under the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act. Areas included the Jurassic National Monument, John Wesley Powell National Conservation Area, McCoy Flats Mountain Bike Trail System, San Rafael Swell Recreation Area, and 63 miles of Wild and Scenic River segments and 17 new Wilderness Areas.
Koski holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology with an emphasis in archaeology and a master’s degree in environmental policy and management. Prior to her planning role, she served as the assistant field manager of resources for the Vernal and Price field offices.
“My husband and two children are thrilled to be moving to western Colorado and becoming a part of the community.” said Koski. “I look forward to engaging in the wonderful partnerships within BLM Colorado, as well as serving our public, staff, and the amazing public lands we manage.”
Koski will be responsible for the two National Conversation Areas covering more than 330,000 acres of public land that are known for their breathtaking scenery of the Gunnison and Colorado River canyons, wilderness, youth education programs, partnerships, and cultural and historic sites. She will join the BLM Grand Junction team on Nov. 6.
