The Bureau of Land Management Uncompahgre Field Office and Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area plan to initiate prescribed burning when conditions allow this spring.
The project areas are located on BLM-managed lands on Dry Mesa above Escalante Creek near the Montrose, Delta, and Mesa County lines west of Delta, and along Government Springs Road south of Montrose.
Each project area has a detailed burn plan that outlines the parameters for prescribed burning and contains specific criteria regarding weather conditions and air quality that must be met to ensure control of the burn, as well as minimizing the potential smoke impact to local communities.
The prescribed burns may take multiple days to complete once initiated and will be monitored after completion to ensure public safety. While smoke may be visible in the area at times, most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest parts of the day. Expect visible smoke in the area for several days after each burn is completed as vegetation in the interior continues to smolder.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone