The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District plans to burn slash piles on public lands managed by BLM at several locations in the Tres Rios, and Uncompahgre Field Offices as conditions allow throughout the winter.
These burns are part of larger projects on the Southwest District to reduce hazardous fuels to protect wildland-urban interface communities by providing defensible space adjacent to private property and removing invasive species to restore forest health. Prescribed pile burning locations include:
• Sand Flats Piles along the Gunnison River in Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area north of Delta;
• Piles along Gunnison River in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area, 4 miles east of Delta;
• West Dolores Rim Piles, east of Hwy 141, Egnar and Dove Creek;
• Piles in Yellow Jacket area within Canyons of Ancients National Monument, 24 miles west of Cortez;
• Summit Lake Piles south of Hwy 184 between Dolores and Mancos;
• Dry Creek Piles 10 miles south of Naturita and near Colorado 141.
“These burn projects will improve forest health by reducing hazardous fuels and eliminating invasive species. Burns will be conducted once favorable amounts of snow or rain are received, and areas have acceptable smoke dispersal to minimize potential smoke impacts to local communities,” said BLM Supervisory Fuels Specialist James Savage.
The prescribed pile burning may take multiple days to complete once initiated and will be monitored throughout the process to ensure public safety. While smoke may be visible in the area at times, most of the smoke will lift and dissipate during the warmest parts of the day. A detailed burn plan outlines the parameters for prescribed burns.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone