The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District Fire is transferring 69 excess radios to five local fire protection districts within the Southwest District. The radios will be transferred under the BLM’s Rural Fire Readiness program, which provides essential equipment to local wildland firefighting partners at no cost.
The fire protection districts that will be receiving donated equipment:
• Cedaredge Fire Protection District will receive eight radios.
• Cortez Fire Protection District will receive 11 radios.
• Gunnison Fire Protection District will receive 33 radios.
• Los Pinos Fire Protection District will receive nine radios.
• Upper Pine River Fire Protection District will receive eight radios.
“BLM Southwest Colorado Fire works to maintain strong partnerships with local communities in wildland fire management,” said Southwest District Fire Management Officer Brandon Lewis.
“Being able to donate critical communication equipment such as these handheld and mobile radios assists in expanding wildland fire response capabilities and providing good communications throughout our area.”
Such cooperative partnerships between the BLM, local, and rural fire departments are vital in providing effective wildfire response in remote areas on private, state, and federal lands affecting grazing, recreational, wildlife and other values important to local economies.
The Rural Fire Readiness program is dedicated to enhancing the firefighting capabilities of wildland firefighting partners, so agencies can continue to suppress wildland fires together safely and efficiently. Rural fire departments bring valuable knowledge of local access routes into remote areas, along with a strong motivation to protect the land.
In order, to receive wildland firefighting vehicles, equipment, and supplies through the Rural Fire Readiness program, local fire departments and protection districts must:
• Have an existing cooperative fire response agreement with the BLM.
• Serve a rural community or area.
• Have wildland fire protection responsibilities.
• Be in close proximity to BLM-administered lands and respond to wildland fires in support of the BLM when available and as needed.
For more information on the Rural Fire Readiness program, contact Brandon Lewis, Southwest District Fire Management Officer at bclewis@blm.gov.
