The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District Resource Advisory Council will hold the fourth meeting of a sub-committee formed to study domestic sheep grazing in bighorn sheep habitat on June 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

The discussion will focus on mitigation opportunities related to livestock grazing and bighorn sheep on BLM-administered lands. The sub-committee will convene at the BLM Uncompahgre Field Office, 2465 S. Townsend Ave., Montrose. The meeting is open to the public. 



