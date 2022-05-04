The Bureau of Land Management Southwest District lifted annual seasonal closures of certain public lands in the Tres Rios and Uncompahgre Field Offices on April 30.
Annual closures are necessary to protect critical wildlife habitat, minimize stress to wintering mule deer, elk and nesting raptors while also preventing road damage.
Within the Uncompahgre Field Office, lifted closures include the Dry Creek Recreation Area, the Ridgeway Trails Recreation Area, the Gunnison Gorge National Recreation Area, the Jumbo Mountain Special Recreation Area, the Burn Canyon Area, and the Dominguez Escalante National Conservation Area.
“I would like to thank the public for their cooperation in protecting the critical habitat areas for the wildlife that makes Southwest Colorado such a special place,” said Elizabeth Dawson, acting district manager. “We appreciate the public’s understanding and continued support in complying with future seasonal closures on BLM managed public lands.”
Within the Tres Rios Field Office, annual closures will lift on Animas City Mountain, Grandview Ridge Recreation Management Zone in the Durango Special Recreation Management Area, the Aqueduct, Chutes and Ladders, the Summit areas within the Montezuma Triangle Recreation Management Zone portion of the Cortez Special Recreation Management Area.
The BLM coordinates with Colorado Parks and Wildlife and local agencies to identify key wildlife areas for protection while providing areas open for public recreation. Colorado Parks and Wildlife data on deer and elk movements throughout the years indicates that closing areas to human activity helps protect critical foraging habitat and enables the animals to conserve energy for winter survival.
Maps and a complete list of areas affected by these closures and areas open for use are available online at https://tinyurl.com/blmrecmap and the Southwest District office: 2465 S .Townsend Ave., Montrose. For additional information, call the Southwest District office at 970-240-5300.
