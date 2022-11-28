The Bureau of Land Management’s Southwest District Resource Advisory Council will hold a meeting on Dec. 9 at the Uncompahgre Field Office, 2465 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The meeting is open to the public, and participants who cannot attend in person can join via the Zoom platform. For a registration link or to RSVP, contact Shawn Reinhardt at 970-240-5339 or sreinhardt@blm.gov.
A public comment period is scheduled at 2:30 p.m. Planned agenda items include an overview of field office reports, an update on forming a Sub Resource Advisory Council, and a Draft Business Plan presentation.
Individuals who want to make a statement during the public comment period are encouraged to also submit a written copy of their statement at the meeting for the administrative record.
All 15-member Resource Advisory Councils in Colorado are forums for providing advice and recommendations to the BLM on various resource and land management issues. The Southwest Resource Advisory Council advises the BLM Colorado Southwest District including the Gunnison, Uncompahgre, and Tres Rios field offices.
