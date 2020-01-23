The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comment on a draft environmental assessment for vegetative treatments to improve wildlife habitat and rangeland and reduce fuels on the approximately 900,000 acres of public lands managed by the Uncompahgre Field Office.
The EA considers the environmental effects of a variety of vegetative treatment methods including mechanical, manual, seeding, and fire.
The various projects will focus on management activities that conserve or restore big game habitat by treating important areas for wintering and residential populations of mule deer, elk, bighorn sheep, and pronghorn. The proposal excludes National Conservation Areas, designated wilderness, and wilderness study areas.
The draft EA is available for public review and comment online at: https://go.usa.gov/xpUHF. Comments must be submitted by Feb. 20, 2020. Please send written comments and questions to the Bureau of Land Management, Attn: Angela Losasso, 2465 S. Townsend Ave. Montrose, CO 81401, or submit electronically to Angela Losasso at alosasso@blm.gov.
Before including your address, phone number, email address or other personal identifying information in your comment, be aware that your entire comment — including your personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold your personal identifying information from public review, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
