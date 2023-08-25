The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments through Sept. 21 on a draft business plan to allow for regular fee increases at four Gunnison Field Office campgrounds located in Gunnison and Hinsdale Counties. 

The proposed fee increases are based on a fair market analysis of fees charged at comparable public and private campgrounds in the Crested Butte and Lake City areas and at nearby U.S. Forest Service campgrounds.



