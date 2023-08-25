The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public comments through Sept. 21 on a draft business plan to allow for regular fee increases at four Gunnison Field Office campgrounds located in Gunnison and Hinsdale Counties.
The proposed fee increases are based on a fair market analysis of fees charged at comparable public and private campgrounds in the Crested Butte and Lake City areas and at nearby U.S. Forest Service campgrounds.
“We look forward to hearing from the public and our partners as we work to improve recreational opportunities in the Gunnison Field Office,” said Gunnison Field Manager Jon Kaminsky.
“Constructive feedback helps shape the future management of these recreation sites.”
The proposed fee increases would apply to the Oh Be Joyful Campground (including River Flats), Mill Creek Campground, Red Bridge Campground and The Gate Campground.
Labor, supplies, and maintenance costs for these campgrounds have increased significantly over the past two decades and current fee revenue has not kept pace. Revenue generated through camping fees is used to directly fund campground operations and recreation projects and enables the BLM to address maintenance and capital improvement needs at these sites.
Regular campground maintenance includes the cleaning and pumping of restrooms, repair and replacement of picnic tables and fire rings, and regular testing of drinking water systems at Mill Creek and The Gate campgrounds. Fee revenue would also fund additional park ranger patrols in the campgrounds.
When preparing the business plan, the BLM recognized that natural areas and recreational opportunities on public lands are essential to the health, well-being, and prosperity of American families and communities.The Southwest Resource Advisory Council unanimously supported the fee increase proposal at its June 2022 meeting.
Submit comments through Sept. 21 by email to blm_co_gu_admin@blm.gov (Subject: Draft Campground Business Plan) or by U.S. mail to BLM Gunnison Field Office, Attn: Draft Campground Business Plan, 2500 East New York Ave., Gunnison, CO 81230.
For more information or questions on the draft plan, contact BLM Outdoor Recreation Planner Jim Lovelace at 970-642-4953 or jlovelac@blm.gov.
