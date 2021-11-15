The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public input on a proposal to manage recreation along 39 miles of the Gunnison River, including the segment of the river that flows through the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area.
The BLM proposes to designate campsites, establish a reservation system for designated campsites, and provide equitable allocation of commercial use along the Gunnison River corridor as it flows through the D-E NCA. This proposal would implement key decisions from the approved Resource Management Plan (RMP) for the Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area, signed on Jan. 9, 2017.
“Managing recreation helps protects resources, ensures great user experiences, and aids in planning for the public and commercial outfitters, “stated Acting NCA Manager Amy Carmichael. “We have seen high success in other river corridors with permit systems and look forward to hearing from the public on our proposals.”
Public comments must be received by Dec. 15.The public’s input will assist the BLM in the development of the alternatives in the draft environmental assessment.
Addresses, phone numbers, emails and other personally identifying information generally become part of the public record; commenters are reminded to be aware of this.
