The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Uncompahgre Field Office is seeking public comment on 15 Special Recreation Permit applications for fiscal year 2020.
The following are new SRP applications for commercial activity on BLM lands within the Uncompahgre Field Office:
• Juro Expeditions (Ron Seeley) – Guided big game hunts in GMU 64.
• Mesa County Sheriff’s Posse (Rob Hann) – Horseback riding non-competitive event on designated routes in Dominguez-Escalante National Conservation Area.
• Sickels Guiding & Outfitting (Ty Sickels) – Guided big and small game hunts and wildlife photography tours in GMUs 60, 61, 62, 70, 411.
The following are renewing or transfer SRP applications for commercial activity on BLM lands within the Uncompahgre Field Office:
• Altitude Outdoor Adventures (transfer, Joshua Patterson) – Guided big game, bighorn sheep, mountain lion, and turkey hunts in GMUs 52, 53, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 411, 521 (big game/turkey), unit s62 (bighorn sheep), and all GMUs (mountain lion).
• Colorado Detours (renewal, David Noe) – Guided interpretive hikes.
• Cross S Outfitters (renewal, Robert Simpson) – Guided big game, mountain lion, and turkey hunts in all applicable GMUs.
• Gnarly Routes (renewal, Russell Bobbitt) – Guided motorcycle tours in Flat Top-Peach Valley
• Great Western Hunting Camps (renewal, Terry Trumble) – Guided big game hunts in GMUs 64 and 65.
• Rocky Mountain Sport Fishing & Guide Services (renewal, Jack Bradley) – Guided big game hunts in GMUs 64 and 65.
• Scree Slide Outfitters (renewal, Matthew Iversen) – Guided mountain lion hunts in all applicable GMUs.
• Surface Creek Outfitters (renewal, David Porter) – Guided big game hunts in GMUs 52 and 511.
• Telluride Mountain Guides (renewal, Ryan Howe) – Guided rock climbing in the Paradox Valley.
• Wilderness Aware (transfer, Brian Ellis) – Guided rafting trips on the Gunnison River within Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area; guided rafting trips on the Dolores River.
• Western Colorado Outfitters (renewal, Eric Layman) – Guided big and small game hunts in GMUs 61, 62, 64, and 65.
• Raggeds Wilderness Outfitters (renewal, Michael Lewis) - Guided big game hunts in GMU 521
Recreation on BLM Colorado public lands supported more than 5,000 jobs and contributed $652.5 million to the economy in fiscal year 2018.
Comments may be submitted by mail or e-mail no later than May 31, 2020, to Tatyana Sukharnikova, Special Recreation Permit Administrator, Uncompahgre Field Office, 2465 South Townsend Avenue, Montrose, CO 81401, or tsukharnikova@blm.gov. Please be specific with comments, including how the proposal may affect you.
Before including your address, phone number, e-mail address, or other personal identifying information in your comment, be advised that your entire comment — including your personal identifying information — may be made publicly available at any time. While you can ask us in your comment to withhold from public review your personal identifying information, we cannot guarantee that we will be able to do so.
