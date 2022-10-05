The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for positions on the Northwest, Rocky Mountain and Southwest Resource Advisory Councils (RAC). These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within BLM managed public lands in Colorado.
The BLM maintains RACs chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act and the Federal Policy and Land Management Act across the West. Each RAC consists of 10 to 15 members from diverse interests in local communities, and they assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues.
The BLM maintains RACs as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, environmental issues, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, oil and gas exploration, noxious weed management, grazing issues, and wild horse and burro herd management issues. The RACs support the Bureau’s commitment to enhance the quality of life for all citizens through the balanced stewardship of America’s public lands and resources.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the RAC. Nominees, who must be residents of the state where the RAC has jurisdiction, will be reviewed based on their training, education, and knowledge of the RAC’s geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference should accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application, and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
The RACs are seeking six nominations for the Southwest region:
1. Three who are representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
2. One representative of archaeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burros organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.
3. Two representatives of state, county, or local elected office; tribes located within or adjacent to the area for which the RAC is organized; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large. The BLM will consider nominations for 30 days until Nov. 4. For more information, contact statewide RAC coordinator Kirby-Lynn Shedlowski at 303-239-3671.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone