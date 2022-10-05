Special to the MDP

The Bureau of Land Management is seeking public nominations for positions on the Northwest, Rocky Mountain and Southwest Resource Advisory Councils (RAC). These citizen-based councils assist in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues within BLM managed public lands in Colorado.



